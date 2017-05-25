First Look: Can 'The Profit’ keep this struggling swimwear company from going under?

Ready for the return of Marcus Lemonis?

On Tuesday, June 6, at 10P ET/PT, The Profit is back to fix small businesses in need. And this time, he's heading to Miami, Fl for SWIM by Chuck Handy, a family-run swimwear company that's struggling to connect with its target consumer. The business is drowning under poor leadership, outdated designs and misguided processes. Will Marcus be able to get them to swim with style?

About The Profit

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.