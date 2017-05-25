Tony Robbins says these are the 2 books you should read this summer

Robbins recommends Frankl's book for anyone, particularly those facing personal challenges, as a source of wisdom and also perspective.
"He survived all that to come back and show us that no matter what you're facing in life, the power is finding an empowering meaning, and when you do that there's nothing in life that can stop you," Robbins tells CNBC.
"He certainly proved it in Auschwitz, but I think it's worthy of anyone following — and when you read a story like that you realize you have no problems."
Robbins adds that he'd like to make the classic read into a movie.
Don't miss: Tony Robbins says only you can create the life you deserve — here's how