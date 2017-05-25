Tony Robbins says these are the 2 books you should read this summer

Released at the end of 2016, "Tools of the Titans" draws on Ferriss' interviews with more than 200 top performers — from celebrities to athletes to scientists — and focuses what, specifically, makes them successful. Ferriss says he has road-tested these lessons in his own life and that they've "made me millions of dollars and saved me years of wasted effort and frustration."

Robbins is a fan. "It's the best of his interviews with some of the smartest people in the world, and I got thrown in there too," Robbins jokes. "I think you'll enjoy it."