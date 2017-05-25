Saudi energy minister says 9-month extension is the 'safe bet' which should do the trick

Oil prices fell on Thursday morning as traders reacted to comments from OPEC delegates ahead of a widely anticipated extension of the OPEC-led production cut agreement.



"Nine months with the same level of production that our member countries have been producing at is a very safe and almost certain option to do the trick," Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy and industry oil minister told CNBC.

Saudi Arabia's delegate explained while all options had been considered ahead of the announcement - including deeper cuts and a possible six-month extension - he suggested reaching an agreement to curtail oil production by a further nine months appeared the "safe bet".

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

A nine-month extension of the deal is the most likely outcome to be announced at OPEC's post-meeting press conference due to be held at 5:00 p.m. local time in Vienna, according to analysts at Barclays.

A key risk to OPEC only agreeing a six-month extension is that it would expire shortly ahead of the seasonally weak first quarter in 2018, bringing idle capacity back online at a time of poor market demand, said the Barclays' note.

The international crude oil Brent benchmark was trading around 1 percent higher at $54.51 a barrel just after 09:00 a.m. London time with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark edging up by nearly the same amount to sit at $51.84 a barrel.

Brent and WTI futures prices have tracked 13 percent and 14 percent higher respectively since this month's lows were reached on May 4, as hopes for a nine-month extension have risen on the back of increasingly supportive comments from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq for such a result.