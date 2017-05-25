Trump only has one app on his iPhone – Twitter

President Donald Trump has only one app on his iPhone.

The news site Axios reported Thursday that Twitter is the only third-party application on Trump's iPhone.

This, of course, is in addition to the apps that come on an iPhone, like maps, weather and music, but it shows just how important the social network has become to Trump.

The president has come under almost constant scrutiny for his use of Twitter, where he often goes off script.

There's a bit of other news that this report reveals. It seems that Trump is continuing to use a government-issued iPhone instead of his personal device, which The New York Times said in January was an unsecured Android smartphone.

Axios added that Trump's staff is trying to "load up his schedule to keep him from getting worked up watching cable coverage, which often precipitates his tweets." Axios said the strategy is apparently working well during Trump's current trip abroad.

Maybe the president just needs to install a few games.

To read Axios' full report, click here.