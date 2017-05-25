US stock futures rise while oil sinks with OPEC and earnings in focus

President Donald Trump was meeting this morning with European Union leaders in Brussels, a city he once called a "hellhole." Later today, he meets with members of NATO, an alliance he once called 'obsolete." (CNBC)

Sen. Rand Paul, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, is looking to block a key portion of a Saudi arms deal that was announced on Saturday when Trump was visiting the kingdom. (CNBC)

The CBO score of the health-care bill passed by House Republicans earlier this month would result in 23 million fewer Americans with insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare. (The Washington Post)

The GOP health-care measure would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next decade, the CBO estimated. Sick Americans in many states and people above 64 years old could see costs spike. (CNBC)

American spies reportedly collected information last summer revealing senior Russian intelligence and political officials had discussed how to exert influence over Trump through his advisors. (NY Times)

The U.K. has reportedly decided to stop sharing intelligence about the Manchester terrorist bombing with the United States following a series of leaks that British authorities called damaging to the investigation. (BBC News)

The GOP candidate in today's hotly contested special House election in Montana was charged with assaulting a journalist. The reporter from The Guardian said he was " body slammed " by the politician. (NY Times)

The TSA is testing tighter screening of carry-on bags at 10 airports, with the potential to expand the new procedures. The extra screening targets electronics larger than a cellphone for X-ray screening. (CNBC)

As an estimated 39 million Americans prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, a new report paints a sobering picture of which vehicles have the worst track records for drivers being killed in accidents. (CNBC)

A new study by a worker advocacy group said Tesla (TSLA) saw higher-than-average injury rates at its electric auto plant in 2015. Tesla said it's made changes and now has "the lowest injury rate in the industry." (USA Today)

Two of the world's largest asset managers, BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard, are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week. (WSJ)

Harley-Davidson (HOG) plans to build a plant in Thailand to serve the Southeast Asian market. The move would help the company avoid Thailand tariffs of up to 60 percent imposed on imported motorcycles. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) has signed deals with Vox Media, BuzzFeed and others to make shows for its upcoming video service, which will feature long and short-form content with commercial breaks. (Fortune)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address this afternoon at Harvard University. On Tuesday, the Harvard dropout visited his old dorm, where he started the social network in 2004. (Daily Mail)