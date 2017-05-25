    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks on 2018 budget proposals

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    The Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on 2018 budget proposals for the Department of Treasury and tax reform, where Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to testify.

    On Wednesday, Mnuchin pushed Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit before its August recess, earlier than expected.

    Read more:
    Treasury's Mnuchin on tax reform: 'Our objective is to get it done this year'

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.