Watch: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg delivers Harvard graduation speech

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mark Zuckerberg is giving a commencement address at Harvard, where he dropped out 12 years ago to focus on Facebook.

Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He also met his wife, Priscilla Chan, there.

Zuckerberg follows another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates, who spoke before its graduates a decade ago.

Read more:

--AP contributed to this report.