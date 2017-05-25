Your first trade for Thursday, May 25

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of PepsiCo.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of PVH Corp.

Two of traders had opposing trades. Dan Nathan was a seller of McDonald's, while Guy Adami was a buyer.

Trader disclosure: On May 24, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XLV long June put, XLI long June put spread, XRT long June put. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC calls, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, C, CHK, CPN, CRM, DAL, EOG, FEYE, KMI, LNG, MDLZ, NBL, NBR, ORCL, PEP, RF, TECK, UNP, WFM, WFT, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EMR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GM, IBM, JWN, K, KMX, KO, KORS, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, WDC, WFT

