2 difficult things Marcus Lemonis says recent grads need to do to succeed

Years before Marcus Lemonis became the CEO of billion-dollar company Camping World or invested in dozens of other businesses, he was like most other college graduates—except for one small detail.



After graduating from Marquette University in 1995, the then-22-year-old ran for public office. Lemonis lost his bid for the Florida House of Representatives, despite an endorsement from The Miami Herald, and switched career paths. He moved into automotive sales, and then into the camping and the RV business.



Going straight from college into the working world helped Lemonis find his career path and shaped his work ethic.

Here are two difficult things the entrpreneur says every recent college grad needs to do: