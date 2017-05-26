Travelers have more opportunity to save on gas this weekend, with a little on-the-road planning.

More than 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Most — 88.1 percent — will be driving.

Their first stop: The gas station.

Friday of Memorial Day weekend is the biggest day for buying gas, with 23 percent more purchases compared to the daily average in May, according to Bank of America. Average spending per fill up was $27.81, more than any other day in May. (The bank looked at aggregated data from more than 40 million credit and debit card users over the 2016 holiday.)