4 things to do to succeed on the first day of your internship

As a recent college graduate with a job in my desired industry, I can tell you that internships can definitely make you or break you.

The first day at your new gig is important, and making a great first impression when meeting your bosses and managers is crucial.

Here are four tips to help you rock the first day of your summer internship:

1. Plan to arrive near your internship location at least an hour in advance

This doesn't mean you should actually arrive at work an hour early. Once you get near where you're going, you can grab an energizing breakfast, or give yourself a chance to catch your breath, and then get to work when it's time.

Public transportation can be unpredictable, and so can traffic. Giving yourself a buffer, especially on the first day of a new gig when you don't want anything to go wrong, will be helpful.

During my first week at CNBC, I met up with a friend for breakfast before work and we walked around the neighborhood. My job requires me to run errands outside of the office, so getting to know the area right away definitely helped me complete my tasks rapidly.