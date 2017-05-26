Microsoft's new Surface products face long odds against Apple's record for reliability and support

Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop products are about to hit the market next month, but they're going to be up against Apple's latest, too, which have historically gained high praise from consumers for reliability and support.

In Consumer Reports' latest survey of 83,000 computer owners, the magazine found that Apple's notebook computers had the lowest "broken or not working as well" percentage (17 percent), according to ZDNet.

ASUS came in dead last with 33 percent of laptops purchased between 2012 and 2016 falling into that same category. Samsung trailed Apple in second place (27 percent broken or not working) while Dell came in third (29 percent) followed by HP (30 percent) and Lenovo (31 percent.)

The survey was published several months ago but Consumer Reports spokesperson Doug Love told CNBC on Friday: "I can tell you that Apple regularly performs at the top of Consumer Reports' reliability surveys."

Consumers in the survey said just 15 percent of Apple's desktop computers were broken or not working well, again giving Apple the crown in that category.

The survey also covered technical support and awarded Apple a score of 82, which meant readers were "very satisfied" with Apple support on average. Microsoft was the nearest with a rating of 68, meaning readers were "fairly well-satisfied ." Microsoft will need to step up its game to keep new Surface owners pleased, especially in the tech support department.

While Apple may be the winner among computers in that survey, a separate survey from J.D. Power published in April said the Microsoft Surface topped its tablet satisfaction study.

Correction: This story was revised to clarify that the Consumer Reports survey on Apple was published several months ago.