We're in for an 'above normal' hurricane season. Here's how to prepare

Hurricane season starts next Thursday, and forecasters are predicting another "above-normal" year of storms. Are you ready?

New forecasts out Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, including five to nine hurricanes. In the central Pacific, NOAA's latest projections call for five to eight tropical cyclones (including topical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes).

For perspective, an average Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes. Last year, the most active season since 2012, had 15 named storms including seven hurricanes.