Billionaire to young people interested in business: 'Get your MBA'

For many young professionals, including recent graduates from the class of 2017, summer is a perfect time to hunker down and decide what career move to make next.

That may mean figuring out what type of job you want, finding a summer internship, taking the next step at your company, switching jobs or pursuing an advanced degree.

If you're debating whether or not to get a Master of Business Administration, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has some advice for you.

"Let me just say this," the hospitality mogul says, speaking in a 2016 interview with CNBC, "God gave me a gift of understanding business.

"But if God didn't give you that gift and you want to be an entrepreneur and you want to be a business person, go get your MBA," says Fertitta, CEO of Fertitta Entertainment, the company behind Morton's The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp and Golden Nugget casinos.

Going back to school can be a difficult decision. Getting an MBA can come with a steep price tag. Tuition at top schools can reach north of $60,000 per year in addition to lost wages while away from the workforce. Only about 11 percent of people age 25 to 34 end up getting an advanced degree, according to a 2016 U.S. Census report.