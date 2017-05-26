Chipotle says hackers stole credit card data from some customers during last month's breach

It seems the data hack at Chipotle Mexican Grill was a bit wider than the company originally disclosed.

A month after Chipotle told consumers that it had detected "unauthorized activity" on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made at its Mexican chain restaurants, the company said that Pizzeria Locale restaurants were also affected.

The breach, which Chipotle said took place between March 24 and April 18, collected track data from some customers.

Track data is information transferred when a credit card's magnetic strip is swiped through the point-of-service device. Chipotle said that information could have included the card holder's name, card number, expiration date and verification code.

"There is no indication that other customer information was affected," the company said in a statement Friday.

Chipotle has since removed the malware and said that it continues to work with cybersecurity firms to beef up its safety measures.

The restaurant warned customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and notify their bank if they see an unauthorized charge.