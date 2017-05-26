Early movers: BIG, COST, LGF, GME, NCLH, KATE, ULTA, NTNX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Big Lots – The discount retailer earned $1.15 per share for the first quarter, beating the 99 cent consensus estimate. However, revenue was below forecasts, and comparable store sales posted an unexpected drop. Despite that, Big Lots forecast a second-quarter profit range largely above consensus, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Costco – The warehouse retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.40 per share, 9 cents above estimates, while revenue also came in above forecasts. Costco saw strong US sales during the quarter, along with higher membership fees. Comparable store sales rose a better than expected five percent.

Lions Gate – Lions Gate beat estimates by 2 cents with quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, and the movie studio's revenue also beat Street forecasts. The company's results were helped by a strong performance at the box office for movies such as "La La Land", and Lions Gate also benefited from new revenue from the addition of cable channel Starz.

GameStop – GameStop came in 12 cents above estimates, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 63 cents per share, and the video game retailer also reported better than expected revenue. Comparable store sales were up 2.3 percent, helped in large part by the popularity of the new Nintendo Switch game console.

Norwegian Cruise Line – The cruise line operator's stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Wedbush Securities. Wedbush points to upbeat industry fundamentals combined with Norwegian trading at an "anemic" multiple.

Kate Spade – Coach officially launched its tender offer for Kate Spade for $18.50 per share in cash. The deal between the two was announced earlier this month.

Ulta Beauty – Ulta reported quarterly profit of $2.05 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.80, and the beauty products retailer also reported revenue that was above analyst expectations. Ulta did give current-quarter earnings guidance that falls largely below forecasts, however.

Nutanix – Nutanix lost 42 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents less than expected, while the enterprise technology company saw revenue beat forecasts. The company also gave an upbeat revenue forecast for the current quarter, as it strikes more large deals.

Deckers Outdoor – The footwear company posted an unexpected profit of 11 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of a 6 cent loss. The maker of Ugg boots reported better than expected revenue for the quarter as well, and gave strong full-year guidance.

Marvell Technology – Marvell beat estimates by 3 cents with quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, with revenue beat forecasts as well. The networking and storage company was helped stronger industry trends as well as expanding profit margins.

Splunk – Splunk lost 1 cent per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 4 cent loss expected by Wall Street, and revenue also beat forecasts. However, provider of "big data" software is seeing its shares come under pressure, in part because of concerns about its profit margins.

United Parcel Service – UPS was ordered to pay nearly $247 million in fines, after a court ruled it had illegally shipped large amounts of untaxed cigarettes in New York City and New York State. UPS called the ruling disappointing and said it would appeal.

LendingClub – The company, along with former CEO Renaud Laplanche, will have to face a shareholder lawsuit after a federal judge rejected a bid by both parties to dismiss the litigation. Both the online lender and Laplanche are accused of concealing material weaknesses in the company's financial situation.

Web.com – Web.com is in talks with buyout firms, according to a Reuters report. Sources say the domain name registration company is in early stage discussions with private equity firms.