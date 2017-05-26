European markets to open lower; oil continues fall; G-7 watched

European bourses are forecast to open lower Friday as slumping oil prices continue to weigh heavy on investor sentiment.

The FTSE is expected to open flat at 7,514; the DAX is seen down 5 points at 12,611; and the CAC is also seen lower by 5 points at 5,327.

Oil prices continued to move lower in Asian trade as markets struggled to suppress their disappointment with an OPEC-led decision to extend oil cuts. OPEC and some non-OPEC members agreed Thursday to extend oil supply cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day for a further nine months in a bid to stem flailing prices. However, the move disappointed some who had hoped for longer or deeper cuts.

With no corporate results on the agenda Friday, investors will be casting their eyes to Sicily, Italy, where G-7 leaders will be meeting to discuss matters including trade and climate change. European leaders will be keen to bridge an apparent policy gap with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the president came to a head with NATO members, arguing that they must do more to fulfil contribution requirements.

Across the Atlantic, the Trump administration faces its latest wave of scrutiny after the president's son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner was reportedly placed under investigation over his alleged ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, U.K. political parties are to resume election campaigning four days after a deadly terror attack hit the city of Manchester. The U.K. temporarily ceased intelligence sharing with the U.S. on Thursday after information was leaked to the U.S. press. However, sharing resumed early Friday.

