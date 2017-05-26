Five must-watch videos: Bitcoin's epic run, a first-look at Amazon's bookstore and a SpaceX rival blasts off

Watch out McDonald's, this former trader is bringing Chinese all-day breakfast to the table Thursday, 25 May 2017 | 7:00 AM ET | 02:42

Brian Goldberg spent 13 years trading equities in Asia.

Now he is introducing Americans to the jianbing, a quintessential Chinese all-day breakfast food, which he's selling from his NYC eatery Mr. Bing.

The original Beijing style is a mung bean, rice and white-flour crepe coated with scrambled egg, sesame seeds, scallions, hoisin sauce, crispy chili paste, cilantro and packed with crunchy wontons — newer meat versions include barbecued pork, Peking duck and drunken chicken.

Pricing ranges from $10 for a traditional to $15 for Peking duck.