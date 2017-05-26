Five must-watch videos: Bitcoin's epic run, a first-look at Amazon's bookstore and a SpaceX rival blasts off

Here are five must-watch videos from the past week:
Watch out McDonald's, this former trader is bringing Chinese all-day breakfast to the table
Brian Goldberg spent 13 years trading equities in Asia.
Now he is introducing Americans to the jianbing, a quintessential Chinese all-day breakfast food, which he's selling from his NYC eatery Mr. Bing.
The original Beijing style is a mung bean, rice and white-flour crepe coated with scrambled egg, sesame seeds, scallions, hoisin sauce, crispy chili paste, cilantro and packed with crunchy wontons — newer meat versions include barbecued pork, Peking duck and drunken chicken.
Pricing ranges from $10 for a traditional to $15 for Peking duck.
A sneak peek inside New York City's first Amazon bookstore
Amazon's first New York City bookstore, Amazon Books, opened Thursday, marking the tech giant's highest-profile move into bricks-and-mortar retail to date.
CNBC visits the store to see what it's like.
Bitcoin's big rally pushes prices to record highs
Bitcoin has been on a huge run. The digital currency rose to a record high of $2,791 on Thursday, before the rally stalled and prices dropped by more than $400.
Still, if you had invested $100 in bitcoin seven years ago, that would be worth more than $92 million as of Thursday.
Apple's Siri vs. Google Assistant: We picked a clear winner
Google recently launched its version of Siri, named Google Assistant, on the Apple iPhone, so we wanted to test out which virtual assistant was more helpful.
CNBC asked Google Assistant and Siri the same questions to give you an idea of what you can expect from both.
Take a look at how each responded.
RocketLab just nailed its orbital rocket launch
A new spaceflight start-up fired off a 3-D printed rocket into orbit from a launch pad in New Zealand on Thursday.
The company, called RocketLab, is focusing on smaller, cheaper and disposable rockets that can carry small payloads.
Its successful launch marks another entry into the private spaceflight industry.