Futures point to mixed open on Wall Street; oil prices on the move after OPEC deal

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Friday morning as traders appeared to move away from riskier assets amid fluctuating oil prices.



On the data front, Friday will see durable goods orders for April released at around 8.30 a.m. ET. Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first-quarter of 2017 and revised consumer sentiment data for May are both scheduled to be posted before 10.00 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Big Lots is scheduled to report before the bell.

President Donald Trump attends the G-7 meeting in Sicily on Friday and traders will also be watching for any new developments in the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia after reports that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now under FBI scrutiny.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.34 percent lower on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.08 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.64 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.72 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.54 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.11 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.

OPEC and non-OPEC members reached a deal to extend production cuts for an additional nine months on Thursday. However, investors seemed disappointed that more aggressive measures to reduce a global supply overhang were not taken.

