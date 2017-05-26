With Gianforte's win, two of Montana's three congressional reps have ties to Oracle

Senator Steve Daines from Montana predicted in early May that Republican Greg Gianforte would win the special election this week for the state's lone House seat by eight to 10 points. Gianforte won by six.

This wasn't pure guesswork. In addition to representing Montana for the past five years -- first as a congressman and now as a senator -- Daines is quite familiar with Gianforte. They worked together for 12 years at a customer relationship management (CRM) software company called RightNow Technologies, which Oracle acquired in 2012 for $1.5 billion.

Before that, the former tech executives partnered on a construction project to build RightNow's headquarters in Bozeman.