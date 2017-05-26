VISIT CNBC.COM

Hillary Clinton: How to pick yourself up after a devastating fail

When you are truly pushing your limits, failure is inevitable. But it's not always so public as the election was for Secretary Hillary Clinton, who in November lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

And yet Friday, Clinton appeared in front of the Wellesley College Class of 2017 and delivered a confident, and at times political, commencement speech.

"You may have heard that things didn't exactly go the way I planned," she says. "But you know what? I'm doing okay."

Clinton found inspiration to continue moving forward by spending time with those she loves and reminding herself of her own purpose.

"I've gotten to spend time with my family, especially my amazing grandchildren," she says. "But here's what helped most of all: remembering who I am, where I come from and what I believe."

Also, she drew inspiration from those around her who were steadfast.

"One of the things that gave me the most hope and joy after the election, when I really needed it, was meeting so many young people who told me that my defeat had not defeated them," she says.

Clinton returned to the women's college located outside of Boston, Ma., 48 years after she delivered the student commencement speech in 1969. She was also the commencement speaker in 1992.

After Trump won, Clinton got a letter from Wellesley alumni who had worked for her presidential campaign.

"They worked their hearts out. And, like a lot of people, they're wondering: What do we do now?"

Her answer is applicable for anyone facing a defeat, failure of loss.

"There's only one answer, to keep going," she says. "Don't be afraid of your ambition, of your dreams, or even your anger — those are powerful forces. But harness them to make a difference in the world."

And that, she says is key. After a crushing defeat, turn an emotional reaction into action.

"Because while free and fierce conversations in classrooms, dorm rooms, dining halls are vital, they only get us so far. You have to turn those ideas and those values into action," she says.

Clinton admitted there was one other tool she used to recover: "I won't lie. Chardonnay helped a little, too."

