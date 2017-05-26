Hillary Clinton: How to pick yourself up after a devastating fail

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

When you are truly pushing your limits, failure is inevitable. But it's not always so public as the election was for Secretary Hillary Clinton, who in November lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

And yet Friday, Clinton appeared in front of the Wellesley College Class of 2017 and delivered a confident, and at times political, commencement speech.

"You may have heard that things didn't exactly go the way I planned," she says. "But you know what? I'm doing okay."

Clinton found inspiration to continue moving forward by spending time with those she loves and reminding herself of her own purpose.

"I've gotten to spend time with my family, especially my amazing grandchildren," she says. "But here's what helped most of all: remembering who I am, where I come from and what I believe."