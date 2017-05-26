8 things the most productive people do every day

These days, everyone needs to do more with less – and some people are nailing it. So what are those productivity superstars doing that you're not? Productivity and leadership coach Ellen Faye reveals some of the best tips for becoming more efficient.

1. Triage your e-mail

If you let it, e-mail can takeover you entire work day.

According to Faye, the best way to handle your daily deluge of email is to triage with a "FAD" system: file, action, delete.

File anything you think you might need for future reference, says Faye. Some people like a big, global filing system they can easily search, like dated folders (May 2017, for example), says Faye. Others are more analytical and prefer a system based on projects, subjects or tasks.

"Just find something that works for you, so you can get the e-mail out your energy field until you need it," says Faye.

The only e-mails in your inbox should be ones that require action. "If you file those in any kind of folder, you might as well forget they ever existed," says Faye. Label or star within your inbox to flag priority actions.

The main thing to do to streamline your inbox, Faye says, is delete. "Once you determine you don't need [a message], delete it immediately. Leaving trash in your inbox kills productivity because you can't find the important stuff," she explains.