Here's how to tell if you're not getting paid enough, and how to fix it

There are few career-related conversation topics more touchy than what a person makes. If you've ever tried asking a friend or trusted colleague his or her salary only to be greeted by awkward silence or a dismissive laugh, you understand.



But knowing if you're being paid well enough is important, for obvious reasons. And that's especially true for women, who still aren't paid the same as men.

To figure out how your salary compares to your peers, try job and salary site Glassdoor's tool "Know Your Worth."

To use it, enter your salary, job title and location, all of which is kept anonymous. Glassdoor then compares your salary to others in your area to see how you stack up, as well as what you could be making, based on estimates from recent job postings.



For example, a marketing coordinator in New York who enters a salary of $40,000 is making about 14 percent less than the average of $45,720 for similar professionals in her area, according to 538 reports submitted to "Know Your Worth." She could be making closer to $49,000 at other companies, the tool shows.

"Despite the increase in workplace transparency since Glassdoor launched in 2008, it's still incredibly hard to know if you're being paid fairly," says Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO, "as company pay practices are still largely opaque and talking about pay remains taboo."

While experts recommend seeking advice from mentors in addition to doing online research, using this tool can provide a helpful way to figure out where you stand on the pay scale.