Mark Cuban: 'Don't use credit cards'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is famously blunt. So, when Inc. asked him in a 2017 interview to share his best money advice, the star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks didn't mince words. "From my dad," he said. "Don't use credit cards."

The one thing he wishes he had known about money in his 20s, he told Business Insider in 2014, is "that credit cards are the worst investment that you can make. That the money I save on interest by not having debt is better than any return I could possibly get by investing that money in the stock market.

"I thought I would be a stock market genius. Until I wasn't. I should have paid off my cards every 30 days."