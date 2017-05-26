Mark Zuckerberg's best advice to young people: ‘Finding your purpose isn't enough’

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Finding your purpose can seem daunting, but Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's also not enough.

In his address to the 366th graduating class at Harvard University Thursday, Zuckerberg challenged graduates to build a world where everyone has the chance to find their purpose.

"Today I want to talk about purpose. But I'm not here to give you the standard commencement about finding your purpose. We're millennials. We'll try to do that instinctively," says Zuckerberg.

"Instead, I'm here to tell you finding your purpose isn't enough. The challenge for our generation is creating a world where everyone has a sense of purpose," he says.

The 33-year old entrepreneur, who is worth $63 billion, has been traveling across the country to meet people in every state as part of a personal challenge for 2017. Part of what he's learned so far is, when people don't have a sense of purpose, that's when their lives seem veer off track.