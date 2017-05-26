Pensions time-bomb for world's biggest economies could explode to $400 trillion, says WEF

Future generations are on course to become enveloped in the biggest pension crisis in history, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), unless policymakers from the world's leading economies take urgent action.
The Geneva-based organization predicted the challenges of an ageing population could result in the world's largest economies being forced to tackle a pension time-bomb.
Analysis from WEF showed six countries with the biggest pensions, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Netherlands, Japan and Australia, as well as the two most densely populated countries in the world – China and India – would face a retirement savings gap in excess of $400 trillion in 2050, up from around $70 trillion in 2015.