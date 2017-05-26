    ×

    PRO Talks: James Altucher on the next big financial innovation

    James Altucher shares his market views and discusses his latest book "Reinvent Yourself" in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.

    On the next big financial innovation: "There's a lot more interest in investing in crowdfunded vehicles; you can even have crowdfunded IPOs now," Altucher said. "I think people should start looking into that."

    On reinventing yourself: "Start asking yourself, what opportunities exist out there, and that involves a combination of reading and writing down ideas every day, just to exercise that creativity muscle," he said.

    Altucher is a successful entrepreneur, angel investor and best-selling author of "Choose Yourself." He is an investor and advisor to more than 30 companies and hosts the popular business podcast "The James Altucher Show."

    He also covers:

    • Investment strategy.
    • Entrepreneurial opportunity examples.
    • Self-driving car trend.
    • Why technology doesn't displace jobs.
    • Hedge-fund business.
    • ETFs.

    The interview is exclusively for CNBC PRO subscribers.

