Think like a salesperson, and you're selling YOU. How do you sell a highly specialized product? Attack the target markets, which are twofold: recruiters and hiring managers.

Your best weapon is your LinkedIn profile. It's your sales brochure. So, build a killer profile, update it regularly, and also have a base resume that you can customize for each job.

Let's first look at recruiters. Recruiters and headhunters are usually not subject matter experts in your field, so they pick out the most important parts from a job description, and distill it down to a few keywords. Then, they do a keyword search to generate a long list of potentials.



To properly attack this target market, you'll need to have the right keywords in your profile just to get them to find you. What makes some keywords better than others? Hard skills are typically better than soft skills.

Examples are proficiency in a specific software (hard skill) vs being computer literate (soft skill), having built and managed teams while creating new performance appraisal and compensation structure (multiple hard skills) vs. people person (soft skill). Certifications (ex. PMP or Scrum Master) are excellent to add. Make a list of all your hard skills.

Hiring managers look at candidates differently. If they're working with a recruiter, they probably expect candidates have been screened for the right skillset, and will want to read about what impact you had in your past roles.

Make a list of your coolest accomplishments. Not what you did on a day to day basis, but projects you helped complete, or products that you launched. Include key performance indicators (revenues generated, costs saved, for example) where you can.

For each job on your profile, include a short description of what your responsibilities in your day to day job were, add your accomplishments, and sprinkle those hard skill keywords where appropriate.

I've even seen profiles with headings under each job "Key Responsibilities" and "Key Accomplishments." Optically, it helps the hiring manager get to the heart of what you could bring to the table. And bring your personality, add your interests or volunteer work. Being well rounded never hurts!

Recommendations from colleagues and bosses are another way to demonstrate the value you've delivered. The best way to get one is to give one. Be generous with your praise, and you'll get it back in spades.

Now, your brochure is ready to go. Recruiters will find you via your keywords, and pass your profile on to the hiring managers who will see how you can add value. Update it regularly, and you'll show up on your contacts' feeds. Almost like a free drip marketing campaign!