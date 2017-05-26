This guy is 'the worst presenter' Barbara Corcoran's ever met

If you've ever wanted to hear real estate magnate Barbara Corcoran compare someone to a leprechaun, look no further!

Entrepreneur Stephan Aarstol is not getting his message across to the Sharks as he pitches his unique "zero marketing" method for the Tower Paddle Board. And Corcoran just can't take it anymore. Not only does she compare him to the mythical Irish creature coming to steal her 'gold,' but she also flat out tells the bumbling Aarstol: "You're probably the worst presenter I've ever met."

Even in the face of criticism from Mark Cuban, Corcoran's not budging on her assessment. It's safe to assume that, for this pitch, Barbara is out.