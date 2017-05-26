For many, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to kick off summer with a barbecue and a beer (or two). But with that comes the risk of shopping under the influence.

Overall, about 1 in 3 Americans have made a spontaneous purchase while drinking, according to a recent report by Australia-based personal finance site Finder.com.

Almost half, or 46 percent, of all Americans who drink alcohol weekly admit to shopping under the influence. And those hazy purchases add up: Tipsy shoppers spend an average of $206 that they wouldn't otherwise spend, according to Finder.

There is nothing like that credit card bill to add even more sting to a holiday hangover, said Ivy Tunender , 58.

"Since I live in Las Vegas, shopping and drinking go hand in hand," she said. "I've learned not to take my credit cards when I go out."

The most common purchases were on shoes and clothes or gambling followed by cigarettes, Finder said. The site polled 2,000 adults in January.