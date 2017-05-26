The latest airport amenity has four paws and barks

You're at an airport and you see a dog. Nine times out of 10, the pooch is tethered to a stern-looking TSA agent, and you don't have to ask to know that you can't give the dog a pat. That dog is working.

But these days, there are other working dogs at airports who would say, if they could talk, "pet me!"

At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, you're likely to run into Max, or Lucy, or best friends Atticus and Angel. The K9 Crew program was launched here in 2016, with the aim of providing travelers with stress relief and comfort. The same stress relief and comfort that Max usually provides to hospitals and hospices, for both patients and care providers.