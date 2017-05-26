The market will 'continue to see a slow melt-up,' expert says

While recent market highs may have some concerned about valuations, several experts told CNBC on Friday they expect stocks to move higher, at least for a little while.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to eke out new highs Friday, while the Dow Jones industrial average closed just below the flatline to snap a six-day winning streak.
"We will continue to see a slow melt-up," Kourtney Gibson, president and head of global equity and fixed income at Loop Capital, said in an interview with "Closing Bell."
"We're seeing incredible things out of the earnings sessions."
However, it is really a stock pickers market right now, she pointed out.
In fact, tech stocks have been responsible for a large chunk of the S&P 500's gains so far this year.
"We're seeing the companies that are doing well knocking it out of the park. And we're seeing those that might need some improvement falling by the wayside," Gibson said.