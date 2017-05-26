The market will 'continue to see a slow melt-up,' expert says

For Meg Green, CEO of Meg Green & Associates, now is the time to be "all in, with a little cash on the side."

She's not too concerned about the big moves in tech because the environment now is nothing like the dot-com bust in 2000.

"You need to think about this expansion, what's happening," Green said. "Today what are we looking at? You're looking at a lot of disruptions, which is why you are seeing this disconnect in the market."

That doesn't mean there isn't a correction ahead. She's expecting about a 10 percent dip.

"People will run. They'll get panicked. They'll get scared. You get the investors out that are really not the committed investors," she told "Closing Bell."

Louis Navellier, founder and chairman of Navellier & Associates, also likes the price action in the market. Plus, June will be a big month as the Russell indexes realign and some ETFs rebalance, he told "Closing Bell."

"There's still a lot of very good buying pressure," Navellier noted. "It looks very good going through July and then it'll get bumpy in August."

However, Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone & Co., sees a telling sign in small-cap stocks, which have sold off after hitting new highs in April. He believes they are key to the overall health of the market.

"When you see the small caps not participate with the large caps, you have investors that are really concerned about economic growth inside of the U.S. going forward and those are signals we need to be aware of and … keep some powder dry on the sidelines to take advantage of that," he said.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

