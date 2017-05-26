These are Americans' biggest financial fears

Millennials may prioritize travel more and traditional relationship milestones less than members of other generations — but there's at least one thing they can agree on with Americans of all ages: What they fear.

According to a new Merrill Edge report, Americans are overwhelmingly worried that they would be financially "crippled" by certain life events, mostly to do with relationships: Getting divorced, having children, outliving their significant other or living too long themselves. In each case, half or more respondents say they don't know how their financial situation could cope with that disruption.

Yet very few respondents are saving for those eventualities.

Per the report, 71 percent of Americans say they aren't sure they could withstand a divorce, though only five percent are actually making any contingency plans. Likewise, 64 percent say having kids would probably throw their plans out of whack, yet only 23 percent are putting money away to prepare for parenthood.

And 62 percent say they're ill-equipped to live to 100. That may be partly because about 50 percent of those surveyed admit to saving less than 10 percent of their salaries or nothing at all.