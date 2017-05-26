Some energy stocks could be poised to outperform the market in the wake of OPEC's latest policy decision.

The 14-member producer group on Thursday extended for nine months a deal with other major exporters to cut 1.8 million barrels a day from the market to shrink global stockpiles of crude oil.

CNBC ran a study to see how energy stocks perform a month after OPEC rolls over its policy on pumping crude oil, using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

In about 14 instances after OPEC maintained the status quo, the S&P 500 energy sector has traded roughly in line with the broader index. But a number of constituents in the sector have outperformed on average across those cases.

Since 2010, a dozen stocks in the Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, or XLE, have outperformed the S&P 500, according to Kensho.