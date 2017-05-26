This is Denny's ace in the hole as it ventures into delivery

Denny's is finally entering the delivery game and it's got a secret weapon.

Starting Tuesday, 50 percent of the company's restaurants will be able to use third-party delivery services to bring pancakes, burgers and milkshakes right to your door.

The diner chain partnered with digital ordering heavyweight Olo to launch its on-demand ordering service. Olo, which has worked with more than 160 restaurant brands nationwide, has helped drive growth for many companies by creating an easier and more streamlined online ordering system.

While Denny's website and app are impressive, offering customers the ability to customize their orders with a swipe of their finger and track delivery in real time, the real hero of the chain's new service is its plastic containers.

Anyone who has ever ordered french fries, knows that they can get soggy from the condensation that gathers on the lid of the container. Situations like these are one of the biggest hurtles that restaurants face to deliver food that tastes just like it would at the restaurant.

"The packages are designed to keep the Denny's quality food still quality food when it gets to the off-premise location," John Dillon, chief marketing officer at Denny's, told CNBC.

The company has created several different packages for its wide variety of menu items. For its breakfast foods, Denny's containers have a separate section just for the pancakes that sits above the basin that holds the eggs, hash browns and bacon.