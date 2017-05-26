More than two-thirds of vacationers cop to overspending, and half do so to the point where they end up carrying credit card debt, according to a 2015 Experian survey.

A stealth budget buster: the intersection of travel season and wedding season. In a recent Priceline.com survey, 15 percent of travelers say they have spent more than $1,000 on wedding-related travel.

If there's a wedding (or more likely, weddings) on your summer calendar, factor those in as part of your overall budget, says Sophia Bera, a certified financial planner and founder of Gen Y Planning in Austin, Texas. You may need to be selective on which events you RSVP "yes" to.

"You don't have to go to every wedding you're invited to," she told CNBC. "Financially, you might not be able to."

Read more: With costs like these, no wonder people cry at weddings