President Donald Trump's first trip to a NATO summit Thursday did not sit well with former ambassadors to the alliance.

"I do think Trump's visit to NATO was the least effective of any American president since 1949," Nicholas Burns, who served as ambassador to the 28-member defense alliance under President George W. Bush, tweeted Friday. NATO came into existence in 1949.

In Brussels, Trump admonished members of the alliance for not paying their "fair share" for defense. The president failed to publicly endorse "Article 5," the NATO mutual assistance clause that he was widely expected to back publicly for the first time.

Trump was silent on Article 5 while standing next to a twisted metal piece of the World Trade Center, a new memorial to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.