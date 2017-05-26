US stocks open slightly lower as Wall Street gears up for Memorial Day weekend

Stocks kicked off Friday's session slightly lower as investors geared up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and digested key economic data.

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.2 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from the first reading on economic growth.

The sluggish first-quarter growth pace is, however, probably not a true reflection of the economy's health. GDP for the first three months of the year tends to underperform because of difficulties with the calculation of data that the government has acknowledged and is working to resolve.

The second read on first-quarter GDP "provides us with a higher starting point to Q2 but those estimates for Q2 are now moving lower. Yesterday, trade and inventories led to a drop in estimates and today's durable goods report will drag it down even further. So we have a higher than expected Q1 but now a lower than forecasted Q2," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

Durable goods orders for April, meanwhile, fell less than expected.