    US stocks open slightly lower as Wall Street gears up for Memorial Day weekend

    Stocks kicked off Friday's session slightly lower as investors geared up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and digested key economic data.

    The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.2 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from the first reading on economic growth.

    The sluggish first-quarter growth pace is, however, probably not a true reflection of the economy's health. GDP for the first three months of the year tends to underperform because of difficulties with the calculation of data that the government has acknowledged and is working to resolve.

    The second read on first-quarter GDP "provides us with a higher starting point to Q2 but those estimates for Q2 are now moving lower. Yesterday, trade and inventories led to a drop in estimates and today's durable goods report will drag it down even further. So we have a higher than expected Q1 but now a lower than forecasted Q2," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

    Durable goods orders for April, meanwhile, fell less than expected.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images
    The U.S. equity market will be closed on Monday due to Memorial Day, which could lead to subdued trading volumes. "It's important to recognize that market moves can be skewed in one direction or the other" as volumes drop, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

    Equities came into Friday's session riding a six-day winning streak, with the S&P and Nasdaq indexes notching record highs on Thursday.

    "Although the S&P 500 closed on a record peak last night, its forward multiple has compressed by half a point in the past twelve weeks. Stocks are hardly cheap; however many large portfolio managers continue to funnel capital into sectors, such as technology, that offer growth potential and liquidity," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    Technology has been the best-performing sector this year, rising nearly 20 percent in the period. Leading the charge for the sector have been large-cap stocks such as Facebook, Netflix and Amazon, which have risen more than 30 percent in 2017. Amazon's stock was also within striking distance of reaching $1,000 per share.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

