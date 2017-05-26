US stocks open slightly lower as Wall Street gears up for Memorial Day weekend

Stocks kicked off Friday's session slightly lower as investors geared up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and digested key economic data.
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.2 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from the first reading on economic growth.
The sluggish first-quarter growth pace is, however, probably not a true reflection of the economy's health. GDP for the first three months of the year tends to underperform because of difficulties with the calculation of data that the government has acknowledged and is working to resolve.
The second read on
Durable goods orders for April, meanwhile, fell less than expected.