US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors focus on economic data

On the data front, Friday will see durable goods orders for April released at around 8.30 a.m. ET. Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first-quarter of 2017 and revised consumer sentiment data for May are both scheduled to be posted before 10.00 a.m. ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.72 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.54 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.11 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.

OPEC and non-OPEC members reached a deal to extend production cuts for an additional nine months on Thursday. However, investors seemed disappointed that more aggressive measures to reduce a global supply overhang were not taken.