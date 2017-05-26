Vu Nguyen, a city impact manager for The Mission Continues, said most of the veterans he talks to want to make a meaningful impact and translate their experiences into an opportunity to serve.

"We don't just do Thanksgiving Day community service," Joe Quinn, Team RWB's director of leadership development, told CNBC. "That's just selfish, something to do to make ourselves feel better about going home to stuff our face full of turkey. We do service on a regular basis to make a real difference in the community."

Mike Abrams — a Marine Corps veteran who founded the FourBlock Foundation, which educates transitioning veterans for business careers, and who also works in a similar capacity at Columbia University — said volunteering helped him find a sense of purpose.

Service work "gives that little bit of meaning to get going in the right direction and to meet the right people. Having worked with about 1,000 vets who have transitioned through our program, I can say that those who are more apt to volunteer are likely to figure out what it is they want to do a little bit quicker," Abrams said.

The need to serve may have something to do with the fact that post-9/11 veterans have the distinction of being the first all-volunteer force to fight in conflicts that are more regional in scale, said Nicholas Armstrong, senior director at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.

Co-founder and current Team Rubicon CEO William McNulty explained to CNBC that he has been involved with service-oriented groups since his youth. Military service ran in his family, with his father and grandfathers having served.

For McNulty, Team Rubicon's formation was one of circumstance, having been founded in the wake of the massive earthquake that decimated Haiti in 2010 when he and other veterans rallied to help the island's victims.

"We had no intention of starting a disaster-response organization. Haiti was supposed to be a one-and-done mission. But that first mission convinced us that we had a model and that we needed to focus on developing it," he said. The organization has now branched out both domestically and internationally.

"As we look to replicate the TR model in coalition countries around the world, a new global veteran service organization emerges. It's a first for the global veteran community," McNulty added.