Wall Street looks to extend its win streak to 7 days ahead of the long weekend

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all riding six-session winning streaks heading into the long Memorial day weekend. The S&P and Nasdaq closed Thursday at records. The Dow finished within 32 points of an all-time. (CNBC)

The government's second estimate of first quarter GDP is seen slightly higher than the first estimate at 0.8 percent. April durable goods is also out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan issues its final May consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said the Fed only needs to hike rates one more time, and should then pause until it's clear the economy has shifted into a higher gear. Bullard is not an FOMC voter this year. (WSJ)

As Amazon (AMZN) approaches $1,000 per share, investors are buzzing about whether it's time to cash in or stick with the momentum. Shares of the e-commerce and web services juggernaut hit an all-time high of $999 Thursday but closed at $993.38. (CNBC)

Oil edged lower this morning after U.S. crude prices sank nearly 4.8 percent on Thursday on disappointment that an OPEC-led decision to extend current production curbs did not go deeper. (Reuters)