A woman who spent $41,000 on Amazon highlights a critical money lesson

If you have no idea how much of your money is going towards subscriptions, coffee or Amazon, it may be time to find out, especially since you could be spending twice as much as you think you are online.

Try recording each and every purchase you make for a couple of months by keeping a spreadsheet on your computer or using an app such as Mint, Personal Capital or Level Money. Chances are you'll find there are ways you could cut back.

Don't stop there. Once you find ways to trim your spending, invest that extra money so it'll grow over time.

Since stumbling upon her Amazon order history in 2014, Mrs. BITA has changed her habits drastically. In 2017 so far, she's placed nine orders on the site for a total of $255. "Barring one, everything on the list is a consumable — exciting stuff like dog food, toilet paper, soap, shampoo, diapers, tea and toothpaste," she writes.

No matter how egregious your habits are, once you recognize them, you can always change them, she says: "Even the most immense amounts of stupidity are not necessarily permanent, nor fatal."

