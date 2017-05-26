A woman who spent $41,000 on Amazon highlights a critical money lesson

Do you know how much you spent on takeout last month? What about on Uber? Or online shopping?
If you don't track your expenses, the totals may be alarming.
They certainly were for one 38-year-old software engineer and blogger, who happened to look up her Amazon order history a few years ago only to discover that, in 2014 alone, she had placed 177 orders and bought 427 items. "I had acquired more new things than there are days in the year!" writes "Mrs. BITA," who asked to remain anonymous, of "Bayalis Is The Answer."