Women-only screenings of 'Wonder Woman' are causing an uproar

Alamo Drafthouse is under fire this week after announcing Wednesday that it would host "women-only" screenings of the new "Wonder Woman" film.

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz," the theater wrote on its site. "And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female."

Tickets quickly sold out for the event hosted at Alamo Drafthouses across the country and the company soon added additional women-only screenings.

While some praised the theater for creating an event just for women, others called the move "sexist" and "against equality." The theater took their comments in stride, using social media to humorously clap back on dissenters.