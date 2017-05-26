    ×

    Women-only screenings of 'Wonder Woman' are causing an uproar

    • Alamo Drafthouse will host several women-only screenings of "Wonder Woman" in June.
    • Some folks have called the event "sexist" and "against equality."
    • Others have praised the theater for creating an event that celebrates women.
    Source: Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment

    Alamo Drafthouse is under fire this week after announcing Wednesday that it would host "women-only" screenings of the new "Wonder Woman" film.

    "Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz," the theater wrote on its site. "And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female."

    Tickets quickly sold out for the event hosted at Alamo Drafthouses across the country and the company soon added additional women-only screenings.

    While some praised the theater for creating an event just for women, others called the move "sexist" and "against equality." The theater took their comments in stride, using social media to humorously clap back on dissenters.

    The theater was quick to point out that it often provides special screenings for groups like veterans and active military members and that other "Wonder Woman" showings will be open to all patrons.

    In addition, some locations will donate proceeds from the women-only screenings to local women's charities.

    Of course, not everyone was upset with Alamo Drafthouse's event.