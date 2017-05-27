3 things you should do every day if you want be more likable

Not only will it make others like you more, as people enjoy talking to those who appear friendly and welcoming, it will help you personally. The mere act of smiling triggers the release of hormones that are mood-boosting, scientific studies show.



As Carnegie used to say, "A smile costs nothing but gives much."



2. Master the art of small talk



Sitting at your desk all day isn't going to help you build professional relationships. While the idea of stopping by your colleague's desk randomly or inviting a colleague out for coffee or lunch may be intimidating, there are a few ways to curb that fear.

Checking in with your boss and colleagues on Friday or on Monday is a simple way to get started. You can start off with a simple conversation topic — what they are planning to do (or did) on the weekend. It can be a great way to get to know your colleagues. For example, if they saw a movie, ask how they liked it or how it compares to other movies. And be ready to share what you did over the weekend, too.

You could also invite a colleague out for a cup of coffee or to grab lunch. According to former Google career coach Jenny Blake, inviting a colleague to join you on an activity you normally do will make you feel less nervous than if you were in a new social setting.