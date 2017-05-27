5 takeaways from Trump’s visit to Brussels

The expectations in Brussels were that Trump would avoid being indiscreet and follow protocol. Indeed, he deviated from his previous lines on the European Union and avoided making controversial comments, both to the media and on his Twitter page.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker even joked at the end of a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying "I hope he hasn't tweeted about me."



Nonetheless, this visit will be remembered by many for the moment when he pushed aside Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic at a NATO meeting.

A NATO official, who didn't want to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, told CNBC "that pushing was awkward. Truly unnecessary."

