5 signs you're working for a toxic boss (and 5 tips to help)

Unfortunately, it's all too common to work for a manager who's hard to please, demanding for all the wrong reasons and tough to talk to about day-to-day tasks.

Researchers say good bosses are a rare breed. As many as 60 to 75 percent of managers are unfit for leadership, according to Psychology Today. Meanwhile, about half of employees cite a bad manager as their top reason for quitting a job, according to a Gallup poll from 2015.

If your boss exhibits any of the characteristics below, chances are they're toxic, according to career expert Amanda Augustine of TopResume.