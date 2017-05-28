Babe Ruth Yankees contract aims to break world record at auction

"Curse of the Bambino" contract goes to auction Thursday, 25 May 2017 | 4:50 PM ET | 02:51

In 1919, the Boston Red Sox sent Babe Ruth, arguably the greatest baseball player ever, to the New York Yankees for the price of $100,000. Those who are superstitious blame that move as the origin of the "Curse of the Bambino" – Boston's 86-year drought without a World Series title.

Now sports memorabilia collectors have a chance to own a piece of that history as Lelands Auctions recently put the Yankees' copy of the contract on the auction block.

Josh Evans, founder of Lelands, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" in a recent interview that his company has big aspirations for what the document will bring in.

"We sold Babe Ruth's 1920 Yankees jersey for $4.5 million, which is the world record. This really should break it. But if it doesn't, it doesn't. I want the market to respond to where it should be."