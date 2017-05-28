CNBC Greenlights ‘Lasting Legacy’ Season Two

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced the return of 'Lasting Legacy' for a second season.



The new series will premiere on Thursday, 1 June 2017 and see CNBC's Martin Soong and Karen Tso meet successful family businesses across Europe and Asia.

The returning season, sponsored by UOB Private Bank, will showcase the stages of a family business lifecycle, including the challenges and opportunities they face. The series will also look at how these unique businesses are navigating new technologies and a rapidly changing economic landscape while ensuring a smooth succession.

In addition to European businesses like Swiss watchmaker Chopard and menswear brand Zegna, Asian titans like Indonesian tycoon Sukanto Tanoto of RGE Group and China's Chu siblings of the Mission Hills empire will be featured.

John Casey, Senior Vice President of News and Programming for CNBC International said: "Following a successful first season, Lasting Legacy is returning with a more global footprint, as we uncover what makes these family-owned European and Asian businesses successful."

Lasting Legacy first premiered in August 2016, taking viewers behind the scenes of some of Europe's most successful family businesses such as German stationery pioneers, Faber-Castell, and Savile Row tailors, Henry Poole & Co.

For more information, visit CNBC.com or CNBCCatalyst.com.

Note to Editors:

The transmission times for Lasting Legacy are as follows.

CNBC Asia

Premiere: Every Thursday, 1730 SIN/HK time

1, 8, 15, 22, 29 June

Repeats: Every Sat 1830, Sun 1930 SIN/HK

CNBC EMEA

Premiere: Every Thursday, 2300 CET time

1, 8, 15, 22, 29 June

Repeat: Every Sat 1930 CET

Contact Information:



Mike Cheong

Communications Manager, CNBC Asia Pacific

Mike.Cheong@nbcuni.com

D: +65 6326 1123

M: +65 9852 8630

