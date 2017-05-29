You aren't seeing things: That really is R2-D2 on that plane.

The colors, logos and designs that adorn commercial aircraft play an important role in promoting a company's brand. A carrier's official livery is normally applied fleet-wide, yet some companies decorate planes with temporary paint jobs that celebrate a milestone, a partnership, or a special occasion.

Featured below are a handful of the more festive decals that CNBC noticed flying the friendly skies.