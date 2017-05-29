Get ready for the big jobs report, a potential June market swoon & more

June is a historically meh kind of month for the market, with average returns for the S&P 500 of just 0.7 percent. That puts it about in the middle of September's ugly 1.1 percent average loss and the robust 1.5 percent gains for July.

This, however, has been no ordinary year. The market seems virtually oblivious to bad news, with investors capitalizing on even the smallest dips to rush back in and buy.

A few nuggets to chew on as we come to the almost-halfway mark in the year:

So far, 2017 has seen 17 new all-time closing highs for the S&P 500 and just 10 days where the index moved more than 1 percent in either direction. That kind of higher highs with low volatility always — yes, always — has been positive for the market, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The previous 17 times that has happened, the market has averaged a 19.4 percent gain, with advances happening 100 percent of the time.

So if you didn't sell in May and go away, you might not want to change your tune in June.